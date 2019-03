MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI)- The Mississippi State family is mourning the loss of a campus police officer.

Lt. Brad Massey passed away Wednesday after a more than 2-year battle with cancer.

He had been with the department since 1999.

Massey is survived by his wife. He was 42 years old.

Law enforcement across north Mississippi are pouring in their condolences.

Arrangements are pending.