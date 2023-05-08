Mississippi State prepares Davis Wade Stadium for graduation

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Commencement ceremonies for Mississippi State begin this Friday. But this year, graduates will have an even more memorable celebration by walking across a new stage.

Davis Wade Stadium is home to ringing cowbells, touchdowns, and big defensive plays.

Chief Communication Officer, Sid Salter said this Friday, diplomas will be handed off and graduation caps will be tossed in the air over the SEC grass.

“Because of the renovations at the Humphrey Colosium, we will be hosting commencement in Davis Wade Stadium. This will be the first time we’ve held commencement in the stadium since 1989 when President George H. W. Bush was the commencement speaker,” said Salter.

About a third of the stadium will be closed off to host the ceremony.

Salter said that the faculty on campus have been working hard to prepare the stadium for the event and they plan to make sure the field is in tip-top shape.

“Scott Field will be protected for this event. There will be a portable stage erected but that will happen with the utmost care taken not to damage the playing surface. We are supremely confident that we will kick off our football station and no one will notice that we had held a commencement ceremony,” said Salter.

A little rain would never put a damper on game day but graduation day is a different story.

Salter said the staff is prepared for Mother Nature.

“We have contingency plans if the weather does not cooperate. Those plans could range from anything to rescheduling, curtailing the duration of ceremonies. Perhaps postponing within the day or the next day or postponing a week if necessary so all contingencies are on the table,” said Salter.

Salter said that this ceremony will be a unique opportunity for many students and staff.

“This will be a first for a great deal of faculty and staff and certainly all of our students and many of their families and it will be memorable to have graduated in that facility as those new alums return there over the years and say well I graduated here,” said Salter.

All contingency changes and updates will be available through the students’ emails.

