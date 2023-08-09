Mississippi State RB Woody Marks named to Doak Walker Award Watch List

PRESS RELEASE (Mississippi State Athletics)- Mississippi State running back Woody Marks has been named to the 2023 Doak Walker Award Watch List. The Doak Walker Award is given annually to the nation’s top college running back.

Woody Marks is making his third straight appearance on the Doak Walker Award watch list in 2023. He enters his senior season, having played in 36 career games with 23 starts. Marks is a threat running and catching the football out of the backfield. In his career, Marks has earned 191 receptions, second most in program history. To go along with his impressive reception total is his active streak of having at least one reception in every game he has played in his college career. The mark currently sits at 36 consecutive games played with a reception which ranks as the longest active streak in the SEC and is tied for 11th nationally. Behind all the receptions, he has earned a program record for running backs with 1,058 career receiving yards. On the ground, Marks has rushed for 1,260 career yards, including a career-high 532 yards last season. He has rushed for 18 career touchdowns, a career-high of nine was set last season, while finding the back of the endzone through the air three times throughout his career.

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name ten semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced in November. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee comprises past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members, and selected special representatives.

The 2023 Doak Walker Award recipient will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards.

The award is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back, Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.