Mississippi State releases 2022 football schedule

Starkville, Miss. (MSU Football) – A first-ever trip to Arizona and Georgia’s first visit to Starkville in more than a decade highlight Mississippi State’s 2022 football schedule.

MSU is set for five road games and seven at home inside Davis Wade Stadium during what will be the 123rd season of Mississippi State football.

The Bulldogs kick off the season hosting Memphis on Sept. 3. It’ll mark the first time since 2010 that MSU has welcomed the Tigers. State won the last meeting on its home field 49-7 and is 15-4 all-time against Memphis in games played in Starkville.

MSU will then play its next two games on the road, starting with a visit to Arizona. The Bulldogs and Wildcats have never met on the gridiron, but that all changes on Sept. 10.

A familiar road trip follows. On Sept. 17, Mississippi State heads down to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to battle LSU and open Southeastern Conference play. The Bulldogs have split the last four meetings against the Tigers in Death Valley, including a 44-34 win over LSU in 2020.

From there, MSU will be at home for essentially the next month. The Bulldogs will host Bowling Green (Sept. 24), Texas A&M (Oct. 1), and Arkansas (Oct. 8) during a three-game homestand.

State has played Bowling Green just once before, winning a 21-20 decision back in 2013. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are 3-1 on the field in the last three meetings against Texas A&M in Starkville, and MSU has won on the home gridiron three of the last five times the Razorbacks have come to town.

Mississippi State returns to the road on Oct. 15. That’s when MSU will square off with common SEC Eastern Division opponent, Kentucky. The Bulldogs are 9-3 overall in their last 12 meetings against the Wildcats.

Then comes a trek down Highway 82. Mississippi State is at Alabama on Oct. 22. The Bulldogs follow with an open date on Oct. 29.

When MSU returns to action, the Bulldogs start another three-game stretch of home games. State hosts Auburn on Nov. 5, Georgia on Nov. 12, and East Tennessee State on Nov. 19.

The Bulldogs have won three of the last five against Auburn on the field in Starkville, while Georgia hasn’t played at Davis Wade Stadium since a 24-12 MSU win in September of 2010. When Mississippi State and East Tennessee State hook up, it’ll be just the second time ever. MSU won the initial meeting, claiming a 53-6 win over ETSU back in 1998.

The 2022 regular season concludes with the annual Battle for the Golden Egg. Mississippi State travels to face instate rival Ole Miss in Oxford on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24. The Bulldogs have won twice in their last three trips to the home of the Rebels and have earned victories in three of the last four Thanksgiving tilts.

https://hailst.at/3hUzIhy