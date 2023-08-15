Mississippi State releases new merchandise featuring logo from the vault

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Campus Bookmart released a new merchandise collection with a retired logo.

The 90s Interlocking MSU logo was released onto a variety of merch. The collection is being called “Hail State like ’98”.

Over the past few years, MSU has released a few of its retired logos through the college vault. They have also rereleased the Walking Bullyng, the Bully Flying Flag, and the Flying M.

The collections have been popular and in demand with fans.

The collection will be available for a limited time.

