Mississippi State Reveals Updated Information and Renderings of New Dudy Noble Field

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI/MSU Athletics) – MSU has also unveiled updated renderings of the new Dudy Noble Field, in addition to answers to frequently asked questions (FAQs) regarding the 2018 season at the new ballpark. For more information on the project, visit HailState.com/NewDude.

You can also see the updated renderings of the new Dudy Noble here: http://hailstate.com/galleries/?gallery=3667

Dudy Noble Field 2018 FAQs

What will the capacity be in the new Dudy Noble?

For 2018, Dudy Noble will have an approximate capacity of 9,000, which is sufficient to host post season games. Plans for 2018 include 3,200 chair back seats, berm seating areas in the right field corner (the left field berm will not be completed for 2018), the Left Field Lounge boxes, the right field plaza and the standing room areas in the outfield.

How much will season tickets cost for 2018?

General Admission Chair Back Season Tickets will cost $99 and will include 20 home games. These tickets WILL NOT INCLUDE SUPER BULLDOG WEEKEND. The General Admission Chair Back season ticket will entitle season ticket holders admission into the chair back seats but not a specific seat assignment. 2,500 GA Chair Back season tickets will be available. Those who purchase General Admission Chair Back season tickets will have priority access to the chair back seats provided they arrive prior to the grandstand seating being opened to the public. Once the grandstand seating is opened to the public and no longer protected by stadium staff, any customer with any type of ticket may sit in the chair back seats and no one will have priority to the chair back seats.

2,500 reserved seats will be available for Super Bulldog Weekend and will be $60 for the entire weekend. This weekend will be sold separately from the rest of the season and will be a reserved seat.

General Admission/Outfield Tickets good for all games will be $150 and WILL INCLUDE SUPER BULLDOG WEEKEND. This ticket will entitle ticket holder to admission into the stadium and give access to the outfield, right field berm seating and concourse standing room areas. Fans with General Admission /Outfield tickets will not have access to chair back seats until the grandstand areas are open to the public and unguarded (no later than the end of 5th inning).

How much are individual games for 2018?

General admission tickets for non-conference games will cost $5 each and conference games are $10.

Who can purchase General Admission Chair Back Season Tickets and Super Bulldog Weekend Reserved Tickets?

If you have a deposit down on seats in the new Dudy Noble (chair back, club level, loge seats) you can request to purchase General Admission Chair Back season tickets and Super Bulldog Weekend reserved seats at the same quantity you have a deposit on, with a maximum of 4. Requests will be filled in Bulldog Club rank order.

If you have a Left Field Lounge Box and a deposit on seats in the new Dudy Noble, you will not be permitted to request General Admission Chair Back season tickets or Super Bulldog Weekend reserved seats for 2018 since Left Field Lounge boxes will be completed for the 2018 season. You will only be able to purchase General Admission /Outfield tickets for 2018.

Why is Super Bulldog Weekend not a part of the General Admission Chair Back Season Ticket?

By providing Super Bulldog Weekend as a stand-alone weekend ticket for those who travel greater distances to campus, the intent is to provide more opportunities to those who plan to attend all games on campus. Since 2018 is a transitional season and there will be limited seating options for those who have a deposit on seats in the new stadium, the Athletic Department wanted to make every attempt to include as many fans as possible.

Are General Admission/Outfield Ticket Holders allowed to bring chairs into the stadium?

Personal chairs are permitted into Dudy Noble Field; however, they may only be used in the Left Field Lounge Boxes, on the berm seating areas and in the grass areas of the outfield. Personal chairs are not permitted in the main concourse, the outfield concourses, in the right field entry plaza or at the drink rail.

Will reserved parking be available for 2018?

Yes. In fact, reserved parking will be expanded. While Lot 1 will be reduced in size to accommodate construction for 2018, additional lots will be added due to increased demand for parking. Reserved parking passes will be available for $100 each and will be assigned, based on availability, in Bulldog Club rank order. A ticket holder may request one parking pass for each set of 4 tickets.

What is the order deadline for season tickets and parking for 2018?

The priority deadline for ordering season tickets is November 15, 2017. Orders received after this date may not be considered in Bulldog Club Rank order.





Left Field Lounge FAQ

I have a Left Field Lounge box, what can I do to customize the space?

Lounge holders will have access to their new box on “Move In Day” prior to the first game of the 2018 season at a date to be determined. At this time, your Left Field Lounge Box may be customized in preparation for the season. When customizing your LFL Box, please adhere to the following guidelines:

You may…

Attach additional personal seating only within your LFL Box with prior approval from MSU Athletics. (you must follow approved guidelines for mounting personal seating to your box).

With prior approval from MSU Athletics, attach individual and personalized signage onto your LFL Box. These signs will be free of advertising, must be in good taste AND must not restrict box egress or hinder other’s view.

Use personal furniture in your LFL Box for seating and will be confined to the area within your LFL Box, and at no time will intrude into the concourse.

Add decorative lighting to your LFL Box that, at game management’s discretion, does not interfere with the play of the game or hinder those around you from enjoying the game. All damage caused by overloaded electrical circuits will be the responsibility of the user.

Use a gas or charcoal grill in your LFL Box and will assume responsibility for the safe operation of the grill and disposal of charcoal embers. No hot grills are to be left unattended.

Make minor additions to your LFL Box, provided such additions are approved by MSU Athletics and do not increase the height of your LFL Box or impede the view and sight lines of those around you.

You may NOT…

Make any changes or modifications to the structure of your LFL Box or the area surrounding your LFL Box at any time.

Remove or modify any of the railings adjacent to the stairs or the concourse in your LFL Box.

Remove or modify any of the decking inside your LFL Box.

Modify any part of your LFL Box that affects the architecture, design or ADA accessibility of your LFL Box or any other area in the LFL.

Construct a roof or shade structure of any kind in your LFL Box. EXCEPTION: If you have a back-row LFL Box, you may use a temporary/portable tent or umbrella provided the peak height does not exceed 8′ and the base of the structure is confined to the space inside of your own LFL Box. Tents and umbrellas on the back row must not intrude into the upper concourse and must be lowered and stowed after each game.

Use the upper or middle concourse area for seating, as supply storage, operate or store grills, or place ice chests and tables or any other item that restricts paths of emergency egress.

Stand on top of items in your LFL Box (coolers, tables, chairs, etc.) that may impede the view and block sight lines of those around you.

Left Field Lounge Box owners of record are reminded that they are responsible for the conduct and behavior of individuals using their LFL Box. Individuals using a LFL Box, who do not adhere to the MSU Fan Code of Conduct may, at the University’s discretion, result in the LFL Box holder’s, and future rights to the LFL Box, being revoked without reimbursement.

Who is responsible for damage to a LFL Box?

Repair of damages to LFL boxes are the financial responsibility of the box owner.

Is the boardwalk in front of the Left Field Lounge general public space?

No. The boardwalk in front of the front row of LFL boxes is not considered public space and may only be accessed through the LFL boxes. However, the main concourse between the 2 levels of LFL Boxes, as well as the upper concourse behind the second row of LFL boxes, are both designated public walkways and must remain clear of grills, seating and tables at all times and cannot be used as an extension of upper level LFL Boxes.

Will storage be provided for Left Field Lounge Boxes?

Yes, each box will have a dedicated, secure storage container located under the back row of LFL boxes. The 40″x40″x40″ lockable storage containers will be assigned and each box owner must provide their own padlock. Storage of hot embers or propane tanks inside these containers is prohibited.

Will electricity be provided to Left Field Lounge Boxes?

Yes, each LFL Box has been provided with one duplex receptacle that is on a dedicated 20-amp circuit. Extension cords are not permitted across walkways, stairways or other paths of egress at any time.

Will In/Out passes be available for Left Field Lounge Box Holders?

Vehicular traffic will no longer be permitted in the outfield at Dudy Noble Field. However, there will be a service lane outside of the centerfield entrance for cars to drop off supplies for LFL Boxes on designated servicing days or during servicing times. Each LFL Box will be given an opportunity to purchase a parking pass for a parking area in the same location as the former In/Out lot that will be adjacent to the outfield servicing area.

When can I service my Left Field Lounge Box?

There will be a service lane in centerfield for LFL box holders to drop off supplies and service their box during designated servicing times. The LFL will be open for servicing during “Move In Day” as well as for a mid-season servicing at a date prior to the beginning conference play. There will also be servicing times on designated days prior to both mid-week games and weekend series in order to ensure that LFL box holders have adequate opportunities to stock their box with proper supplies.