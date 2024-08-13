Mississippi State safety Isaac Smith is expected to have a bigger role this year

Starkville, Miss. (WCBI)- As preseason camp continues to roll on for Mississippi State, Coleman Hutzler’s defense is still developing. One thing is certain- former Itawamba AHS standout Isaac Smith has been impressing the coaching staff.

It appears his role will be much bigger this year.

“He’s going to be a huge part of what we do,” Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby said. “He’s a guy that’s a safety for us and will be able to move around and do different things, but he’s a guy that has leadership skills. A guy who plays the game the way you want it to be played and he will be a big part of it.”

