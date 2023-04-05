Mississippi State set to unveil Ron Polk statue April 14th

Photo credit: Mississippi State Athletics

Starkville, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi State plans to unveil a statue of legendary baseball coach Ron Polk on Friday, April 14th at 3 pm outside the Adkerson Plaza entrance at Dudy Noble Field. It’ll happen just three hours before the Bulldogs begin a three-game set with Ole Miss in Starkville.

Polk coached the Bulldogs for 29 years, led them to the College World Series six times and won 1,373 career games.