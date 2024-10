Mississippi State soccer tops Texas A&M 2-0, secures first SEC regular season title in program history

Mississippi State soccer topped Texas A&M 2-0 on Sunday and with the win secured the first SEC regular season championship in program history.

The Bulldogs are 15-1-0 this year and are a perfect 9-0 in conference play. The Dawgs will conclude the regular season at South Carolina on Wednesday night before the SEC tournament next week, where State will be the No. 1 seed.