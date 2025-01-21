Mississippi State softball checks in at #25 in preseason poll

The Bulldogs are one of eleven SEC teams in the early rankings.

Softball season is just around the corner, which means it’s time for the release of the preseason rankings.

Following a 34-20 overall campaign in 2024, Mississippi State checked back into the top 25 in the early poll, sliding right in at #25. They are one of eleven total SEC teams in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll.

The Bulldogs split their conference schedule last season, going 12-12 in SEC play before falling in the Stanford regional in the NCAA Tournament. They’ll return plenty of talent this season, highlighted by Softball America Preseason Top 100 nominee Sierra Sacco. The senior outfielder received the #76 overall ranking among returning players. Sacco has been an All-Conference nominee every year of her career, along with a 169-straight consecutive start streak, which includes every game of her career.

Mississippi State opens their season in Clearwater, Florida at the NFCA Leadoff Classic against #10 Texas Tech on February 7th.