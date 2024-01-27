Mississippi State softball entering season with focused mentality

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State softball is getting set for the season in its new facilities. The Bulldogs are looking to repeat the success they experienced in the 2022 season when they advanced to host Super Regionals.

They tried to build upon that momentum last season, but finished with a 28-25 record and missed out on the NCAA Tournament altogether.

Head coach Samantha Ricketts said the difference this offseason has been a focused mentality.

“It’s not handed to you every year and we have to work like we did to get to that point again,” Ricketts said.

Mississippi State starts its season against IUPUI on Feb. 9 in Starkville.