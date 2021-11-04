Mississippi State star pitcher Landon Sims cashes in

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- When you dominate for Mississippi State baseball, toss 56.1 innings with a 1.44 ERA and help lead the Bulldogs to their first ever national championship, people notice. That’s the case for MSU stud pitcher Landon Sims, and he’s cashing in.

Sims announced Thursday that he has entered a partnership with J Parkerson Jewelers of Starkville to be their brand ambassador. The deal will feature Sims across J Parkerson Jewelers’ social media and other ads and also, mark special moments in Sims life both personal and professional.

This is his second NIL deal, he also has a partnership with Parker Chrysler Jeep Dodge in Starkville.