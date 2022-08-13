Mississippi State students pack their bags and head back to campus

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Wrap it in Maroon and white.

That was the scene at the Mississippi State University campus early this morning for Moving to MSU.

The Bulldog Family grew by the hundreds as students made their way to their new home.

“I’m Super excited, ” said Malloy.

“I can’t wait,” said Hill.

Summer is finally over and Mississippi state students move in this weekend. To some, this is a second home and to others, they have to adjust to the area.

Uhaul’s, moving vans, and packed cars lined the streets of the Mississippi State University campus.

While parents hugged their students goodbye, it also symbolizes a new beginning.

Freshman students like Nora Hill and Ava Malloy said it’s bittersweet to leave their hometowns but they can’t wait to be engaged with campus events.

“It hasn’t really set in yet that I’m away from my family and it kind of feels like summer but I guess when classes start it’s going to set in that I’m away,” said Malloy.

“Everyone here has been so nice and welcoming that it hasn’t felt like I’m away from my people yet oh they just got replaced with new awesome people,” said Hill.

While hundreds of students unloaded their suitcases, they were greeted by residential assistants, like Katherine Parker.

And she has one goal, make students feel welcome.

“I typically reassure my residents that it’s perfectly normal to miss home. I also offer my own support I like to cook a lot so I cook for them and we all like to get along,” said Parker.

That’s not all–Parker said she knows the importance of having a smooth transition to college life. So, she plans to meet with her students to prepare them for the semester.

“I like it a lot because it’s a good way to know my residents and it’s easier instead of having to knock on their doors and tell them the rules,” said Parker.

MSU President Dr. Mark Keenum helped move students in at Oak Hall.

Classes start on August 17th.