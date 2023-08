Mississippi State TE Spivey brings experience, versatility back to Starkville

After spending the last two seasons at TCU, tight end Geor’quarius Spivey is back with Mississippi State football. He played in all 15 games for the Horned Frogs last season, including the national championship game against Georgia. Head coach Zach Arnett is excited about the experience and versatility he brings to the Bulldogs. MORE: