Mississippi State to hold Mike Leach memorial service at the Hump next week

From HailState.com:

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State University will host a public memorial service honoring the life of Mike Leach at 1 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, inside Humphrey Coliseum.

The memorial service will be streamed live on WatchESPN.com.

Additional details, including parking logistics, confirmed speakers, video stream information and media information will be released in the coming days.

Michael Charles “Mike” Leach passed away the night of Dec. 12, 2022, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi, following complications from a heart condition. He was 61.

Leach, who was named Mississippi State’s 34th head football coach on January 9, 2020, was finishing his third season in Starkville and 21st as a head coach. Forever a college football icon, he leaves an incredible legacy as a husband, father, friend and leader of young men.

The oldest of six siblings, Leach and his wife Sharon shared four children: Janeen, Kimberly, Cody and Kiersten.

Born in Susanville, California to Frank and Sandra Leach, Mike was raised in Cody, Wyoming. After graduating with honors from BYU in 1983 where he played rugby, Leach earned a master’s degree from the U.S. Sports Academy and his Juris Doctor from Pepperdine University, where he graduated in the top one-third of his class.

For nearly four decades, Leach had an unmatched impact on the game of football including thousands of student-athletes, coaches and staff. He was a two-time national coach of the year, three-time Power 5 conference coach of the year and the mastermind behind the NCAA record-setting “Air Raid” offense.

The accomplishments for Leach in his 21 years as a head coach were long and distinguished. A proven winner who established a culture of excellence at every stop of his career, Leach compiled a 158-107 (.596) record, guided his squads to 19 bowl games, produced seven seasons of at least nine victories, captured two conference division titles, became the winningest coach in Texas Tech history and set school records for bowl appearances at both Texas Tech (10) and Washington State (6). During 10 of those 21 seasons, Leach’s passing attack led the FBS – six at Texas Tech and four at Washington State.