Mississippi State to play Mike Leach’s old team, Texas Tech, in Liberty Bowl

A source has confirmed that Mississippi State (7-5) will play Texas Tech (6-6) in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis.

It’s a trip down memory lane for Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach, who was fired by Texas Tech after serving as the Red Raiders’ head coach from 2000-09.

Leach is 66-59 since his departure from Lubbock, and is 11-12 in two seasons with Mississippi State. Leach’s teams have advanced to a bowl game in each of the past seven seasons. It’s the Red Raiders’ first bowl game appearance since 2017.