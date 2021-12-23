Mississippi state trooper opportunities available soon

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- If you’ve ever considered becoming a state trooper, you could be hitting the road before next year’s Christmas Enforcement Period.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is now accepting applications for Cadet Class 66, the first class to consist of only certified law enforcement officers.

Applicants must be 21, U.S. citizens, and a resident of Mississippi.

They must also have a high school diploma or GED.

And for this Class, a minimum standards certification from an accredited law enforcement academy and two or more years of law enforcement field experience

Training begins in mid-May of 2022 at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy in Pearl, MS.

Applications are available at Troop Sub-Stations across the state and at MHP Headquarters in Jackson.

There is also a downloadable application at www.dps.ms.gov.