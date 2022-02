Mississippi State University eases mask mandate

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- If you are on Mississippi State’s campus, you don’t have to wear a mask unless you’re in class.

The university’s COVID-19 task force says starting today, masks are only required in instructional spaces including classrooms, labs, studios, and the Longest Student Health Center.

Masks are optional in all other indoor locations.

The decision was made based on the downward trend of new COVID-19 cases.