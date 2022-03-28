Mississippi State University honors Vietnam veterans

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi State University spent the day honoring Vietnam war veterans.

The university held a ceremony at the Center for America’s Veterans on campus.

Patriot Guard Riders participated in the event and laid a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

The event was an opportunity to celebrate veterans who may not have received the proper recognition when they first came home from Vietnam.

“When the veterans came home, you know, they didn’t have the pageantry and folks welcoming them home like they did in my time when I came back from deployment so I just think it is important that we take whatever opportunity we can just to recognize them, just to honor them, and just to say thank you,” said Brian Locke, the director of veteran affairs at MSU.

637 Mississippians lost their lives in Vietnam.