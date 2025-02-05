Mississippi State University hosts career expo

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s career expo week for Mississippi State University, and students are connecting with potential employers.

On Tuesday, February 4, the focus was on engineering and technical majors.

“We have a lot of employers, who are seeking out those engineering skillsets. And so, they are often our biggest employer base, who come to recruit on campus,” said Bethany Mills, the Executive Director for The Career Center at MSU.

The event was held at Mill Conference Center in Starkville.

85 different companies from across the U.S. set up to offer opportunities for students and alumni.

“I’ve already done an internship. Since I’m graduating in May. I’m hoping to get a full-time job,” said Ava Pettis, a senior at MSU.

“I was really happy with the people I got to talk to and with the information they gave me. They all were really helpful. And I got some new opportunities open up, so I don’t know, but it makes me happy. It makes me excited for the future,” said MSU Alumni, Charles Virden.

Some of the employers also shared what they look for in applicants.

“Number one, confidence. If you know what you’re doing, be confident about it. Number two, don’t be shy. Be forthcoming and be motivated,” said Randy Duke, the HR Manager for Cives Steel Company.

“We’re looking for alarm clock beaters, people that are going to wake up before their alarm clock, get after every single day, and somebody who is willing to learn and grow every single day,” said Mikinzy Boggs, the University Recruiter for Patterson-UTI.

MSU Career Center said this is the biggest career expo for the Spring.

Mills also said many students land their first job after college from the event.

Many of the employers will return for the second part of the career expo Wednesday, February 5, for all majors.

The last day of the fair is Thursday, February 6, from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

