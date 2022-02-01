Mississippi State University mask requirement in effect until further notice

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’re planning a visit to the MSU campus, be sure to take your mask.

Mississippi State’s COVID-19 Task Force met Monday to reevaluate the University’s mask requirement.

The group decided that given the continuing Omicron surge, masks will be still be required in all University buildings.

The mask requirement applies to all students, faculty, staff, and visitors. Employees may go unmasked in their individual offices.

The task force will continue to monitor local infection rates and will reevaluate the policy on a weekly basis.