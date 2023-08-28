Mississippi State University police investigate student death on campus

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University police are investigating a student death on campus.

MSU officers responded to a call about an unresponsive person in a vehicle shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday.

According to information released by the university, the person in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

No foul play was suspected in the death and MSU Police Chief Kenneth Rogers said there was no danger to the rest of the campus.

The incident remains under investigation by campus police.

MSU did not comment further.

Meanwhile, the university was providing counseling services and other support for students or staff impacted by the incident.

