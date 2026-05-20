Pickens County ambulance service gets voter support

Majority of the county of voted to pay an extra fee to help sustain both of the county ambulances.

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – Pickens County EMS now has voter support to keep ambulance service in place.

More than 70 percent of voters approved a new fee to help fund two ambulances in the county.

“‘I’m thankful to all the people who voted yes and gracious for the people who voted no, but we are excited that this ambulance initiative has moved forward. It’s one step closer to us being secure in our ambulance service in Pickens County,” said Aliceville Mayor Terrence Windham.

“I’m just elated to know that we had buy-in from the people in our county, and we’re going to be able to serve our county with two full-time ambulances, and that’s important,” said Pickens County Commission Chairman Patti Fuller.

Officials said EMS responds to about 200 calls a month — most of them in the Aliceville area.

Mayor Terrence Windham said losing a nearby ambulance would cost lives.

“A lot of calls come from the southern portion of the county because we’re the majority of the county that doesn’t have access to healthcare. A lot of people in different areas can go to Tuscaloosa or Columbus quicker than we can, so that’s why it was essential for me to fight for Aliceville to have the ambulance placed here.”

Residents will now pay an additional ten-dollar fee on vehicle tags to support EMS.

“We’ll use it for salaries to pay our workers, we’ll use it to fuel tires, maintenance equipment. Everything that goes along with supply and maintenance. That’s what the money will go towards,” said Fuller.

State Representative Ron Bolton said the measure will take effect once the election results are certified.

The funds will go through the Probate Office to support EMS operations.

The two EMS vehicles are housed in the north and south areas of the county, in Gordo and Aliceville.

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