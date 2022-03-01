Mississippi State University students react to optional mask wearing

The announcement was based on the school's COVID-19 task force recommendation

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi State University announced Friday, February 25, 2022 that the university will now make masks optional for folks on campus.

The announcement was based on the school’s COVID-19 task force recommendation. The Mississippi State campus was filled with students earlier, some were still erring on the side of the caution; while others were welcoming the opportunity to ditch their masks.

Students and staff can roam the campus freely inside or out without masks. Some students were thrilled while some still feel that they should take the safer route.

“I definitely think that we should have masks inside the buildings because COVID is still a big thing, but as long as you’re vaccinated and you’re taking the necessary precautions; I don’t see a reason why you shouldn’t take your mask off in public areas,” said student Cameron Taylor.

“I feel like they should prioritize the students health so I feel like we should probably wear masks regardless,” said student Kody James.

“I think everything should be a choice just depending on what you believe in I think that if you don’t want to wear a mask, don’t wear a mask, if you feel comfortable wearing a mask, do it there’s nothing wrong with that,” said student Chloe Carter.

“It just depends on your personal preference. I know when I’m in class or like in organization meeting I wear mine just because I feel safe, but everywhere else I do feel fine without wearing a mask,” said student Taiylor Cobb.

“It’s been like two years since I’ve seen anybody’s face in a classroom so I’m just happy to see that again and see people smile,” said student Gavin Labarr.