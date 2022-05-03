Mississippi State University to implement update faculty ranking system

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University will implement an updated ranking system among its faculty.

The ranking system is designed to properly give university instructors promotions and distinctively give teaching professors titles based on rank.

The new faculty tracks and ranks include Teaching Professor, Professor of Practice, Instructor, Extension Instructor, and Clinical Instructors.

Proposed by the Robert Holland Faculty Senate, university leaders hope the system will help retain quality classroom instructors.

87% of the university’s faculty voted in favor of the move.