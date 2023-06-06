Mississippi State University unveils new WWII memorial exhibit

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – June 6 marks the 79th anniversary of D-Day, a major turning point in World War II.

And two brothers are looking to honor their father’s legacy and military career with a memorial at Mississippi State University’s Mitchell Memorial Library.

Its purpose is to remember how three Mississippi natives and former bulldogs cleared the way to victory.

After Walter L. Wallace Sr. died, his sons stumbled upon a letter their dad had written during his time serving in WWII.

It was then, they realized their father and two other Mississippi natives played a huge role in D-Day, and they were curious to find out more.

Stephen Cunetto is the Associate Dean for Community Relations and Strategic Initiatives for MSU.

He has been working with the Wallace brothers for the last two years on the project.

“They had this fantastic collection and story they wanted to tell. We started learning more about the collection and the story they wanted to tell which was not of just one but three MSU graduates that were instrumental in the invasion of Normandy and D-Day,” said Cunetto.

Now, more than two years in the making, a memorial to the service of those Bulldog veterans is on public display at the library.

Walter Wallace Jr. said they even gave up some of his father’s most personal items.

“If you do something like this it’s not free. Nothing worth doing is free there is a cost associated with it but the foundation is not pushy they were easy to satisfy,” said Walter Wallace Jr.

While the Wallace brothers were fortunate to find memories of their father’s life, Cunetto said it’s important to remember history is right in front of us.

“We hear that so often that family members don’t have those conversations with their parents, aunts, and uncles before they pass and they learn that pieces of the story after the fact. It is so important to have those conversations before we lose our loved ones sometimes it’s hard conversations to have and they don’t always want to reflect on those times, but it is so important to gather those stories and to share those stories,” said Cunetto.

The Wallace brothers along with the library staff hope the memorial will show the impact that Mississippi State students had on the war and the nation.

