STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University’s McCarthy Gymnasium is being torn down.

The building has been on MSU’s campus since the 1950s when it was designed for basketball.

According to reports, it will be replaced by the Jim and Thomas Duff Center to update outdated facilities.

The $55 million project will provide facilities to the Department of Kinesiology and the Autism and Developmental Disabilities Clinic.

The project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2025.

