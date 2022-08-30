Mississippi State University’s Music Department under one roof

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University’s Music Department is now under one roof.

A new, 37,000 square foot building off Hardy Road is just north of the former band and choral rehearsal hall.

The new facility features classrooms, a choral rehearsal hall, sound-proof practice rooms, a recital hall, and even a recording studio, along with faculty and administration offices and a student lounge.

It completes the university’s goal of getting the Department of Music and the choral music program in the same building.