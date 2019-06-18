Mississippi State-Vanderbilt Game Postponed

OMAHA, Neb. (Miss. St. Athletics) – With rain forecasted in the Omaha, Nebraska area for most of the evening on Tuesday (June 18), the Mississippi State baseball program will have to wait another day before taking on Vanderbilt in the winner’s bracket game of bracket two at the 2019 College World Series.

The Diamond Dawgs and Commodores are now slated to play at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19 at TD Ameritrade Park. That start time is predicated on the completion of Auburn/Louisville later on Tuesday, June 18 evening.

- Advertisement -

If Auburn and Louisville cannot finish their contest on Tuesday (June 18), the Tigers and Cardinals will resume the game at 11 a.m. on Wednesday (June 19), with Mississippi State and Vanderbilt following 65 minutes after the completion.

The game will be carried on the Mississippi State Radio Network, with television information to be announced at a later time.