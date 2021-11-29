Mississippi State volleyball advances to NCAA Tournament for first time in program history

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- The Mississippi State volleyball team has advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history. The Bulldogs finished the season 25-5 and 16-2 in SEC play. They are heading to Seattle to take on Hawaii and the other teams in their bracket include #15 Washington and Brown.

The Bulldogs’ have won 13-straight matches and their battle with Hawaii is slated for Thursday.