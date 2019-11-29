Mississippi State Wins 2019 Egg Bowl

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — A fourth quarter that will be talked about in Egg Bowl history for the rest of time ended with Mississippi State keeping the Golden Egg Trophy in Starkville for another season.

The Bulldogs (6-6, 3-5) defeating Ole Miss (4-8, 2-6) 21-20.

Mississippi State jumped out to an early 14-0 lead after the first quarter, Ole Miss stormed back with 14 unanswered point in the second quarter to make it even at halftime.

A sack fumble and recovery for the Bulldogs early in the second half led to a Garrett Shrader touchdown, with Mississippi State leading 21-14 into the game’s final quarter.

Matt Corral replaced the SEC’s leading quarterback rusher John Rhys Plumlee, and led two promising drives. One ending with a Marcus Murphy interception around the ten yard line, the other resulting in insanity.

On 4th and 25, Corral completed a 58 yard pass to Braylon Sanders, and the drive ended with an Elijah Moore touchdown. The ensuing touchdown celebration for Moore resulted in a fifteen yard penalty, which Mississippi State elected to enforce on the extra point attempt.

Luke Logan’s 34-yard attempt went wide right, and Mississippi State escaped with the win.

The Bulldogs will await its bowl destination, clinching postseason eligibility for the tenth straight season.