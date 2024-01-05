Mississippi State women’s basketball drops SEC opener against Vanderbilt

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi State women’s basketball lost its conference opener to Vanderbilt 71-66.

The Bulldogs did not have an answer for junior guard Iyana Moore, she scored a season-high 29 points on 62.5 percent shooting.

MSU was led by Jerkaila Jordan with 21 points but it wasn’t enough to hold off the Commodores.

The loss is a tough one for head coach Sam Purcell to swallow to start conference play.

“I’m just disappointed that we couldn’t do our part,” Purcell said. “I thought it started in that first five minutes. We had four great practices, but for whatever reason, we weren’t dialed in on the defensive end. Credit to Vanderbilt for coming in and punch us in the mouth, your opening day.”

Mississippi State hits the floor again against top-ranked South Carolina on Sunday, January 7th.