Mississippi State women’s basketball misses NCAA Tournament

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State women’s basketball was left out of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Sunday. ESPN’s Charlie Creme said the Bulldogs were the “first team out” of the field of 68.

MSU finished the year 21-11 — including a ranked win over LSU — but lost six of their last seven games. The Bulldogs put their fate in the hands in the selection committee after losing by 16 to Texas A&M in their first game of the SEC Tournament.

The Bulldogs made the NCAA Tournament last year in Sam Purcell’s first season and advanced to the Round of 32.