Mississippi State women’s basketball stuns No. 9 LSU

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State women’s basketball upset No. 9 LSU 77-73 in front of a sold-out crowd at the Humphrey Coliseum.

Jerkaila Jordan led the Bulldogs to victory with 24 points, shooting a perfect 3-3 from beyond the arc.

LSU had a 40-35 lead going into halftime. Flau’jae Johnson, Angel Reese and Aneesah Morrow all had 10 points in the first 20 minutes.

Mississippi State never let up. State shot a blinding 65% from the field in the second half while holding LSU to 39% shooting thanks to suffocating defense.

Freshman Mjracle Sheppard came up huge on the defensive end with six steals. She never allowed Hailey Van Lith or Johnson to get comfortable at point guard.

Darrione Rogers hit the game sealing free throw capping off a 19 point performance clinching Sam Purcell’s first top 25 win as a head coach.

The Bulldogs are back in action Thursday night in Lexington against Kentucky.