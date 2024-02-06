Mississippi State women’s hoops continues to climb SEC standings

Mississippi State women’s hoops is one of the hottest teams in the SEC right now and if there’s a perfect time for a program to surge, most coaches would argue February is one of the ideal months to do so.

The Bulldogs have won four in a row and they’ve come in different ways. Whether it was over a top-10 team against LSU, road dominance in the fourth quarter at Florida, a thriller in Lexington against Kentucky or the most recent victory at Texas A&M. A game in which they trailed by nine and ended up winning by 11 (Darrione Rogers and Erynn Barnun combining for 40 points certainly helped).

Sam Purcell’s Bulldogs are rolling. After starting conference play 0-2, MSU has won six of its last seven. The four-game winning streak is the second-longest in the SEC, only trailing South Carolina (21).

Mississippi State is 19-5 and 6-3 in SEC play and are tied with LSU and Ole Miss for third in the SEC standings.