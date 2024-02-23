Mississippi State women’s hoops falls to Kentucky 78-68

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi State fell to Kentucky 78-68 and the Bulldogs have now suffered three straight losses.

The Bulldogs were in control entering the fourth as they led 63-54 but the Wildcats then took over as they outscored MSU 24-5 in the quarter. At one point, Kentucky scored 19 unanswered points.

Jessika Carter’s 20 points, 20 rebounds and four blocks were not enough in the end for Sam Purcell’s team. Ajae Petty and Saniah Tyler each scored 20 or more for Kentucky.

With the loss, MSU falls to 20-8 (7-6 in SEC play). The Bulldogs return to action Sunday in Tuscaloosa when they take on Alabama. Tipoff is set for 4 pm and you can watch the game on the SEC Network.