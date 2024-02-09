Mississippi State women’s hoops rolls past Georgia to secure fifth straight win

Mississippi State women’s basketball is on fire right now. Sam Purcell’s team rolled past Georgia 76-57 to secure its fifth straight win. After beginning SEC play 0-2, the Bulldogs have won seven of their last eight and sit at 20-5 on the year and 7-3 in conference play.

Jerkaila Jordan had 19 points, nine rebounds, four steals and four blocks in the contest. Jessika Carter and Erynn Barnum had 18 points each as well. After only leading UGA by four after the first, MSU outscored Georgia 53-38 the rest of the way to secure the victory.

Mississippi State returns to action Sunday at 2 pm for a home battle with Florida. They won the first matchup in Gainesville 89-77 on January 22nd and you can watch this weekend’s game on SEC Network+. Here are the highlights from Thursday’s win: