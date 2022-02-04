Mississippi State women’s hoops wins third straight, tops Auburn 70-65

MISSISSIPPI STATE ATHLETICS- Mississippi State women’s basketball earns its third straight conference victory with its 70-65 win over Auburn in a tightly-contested road game.

Anastasia Hayes had a monster performance, nearly earning a double-double with 26 points and season-best 9 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs in both categories. Hayes also chipped in with four assists, a pair of steals with a season-high 10 makes on 11 free throw attempts. She is shooting 27-30 from the free throw line over the past three games.

JerKaila Jordan chipped in with 18 points on 2-4 shooting from three-point land, along with six rebounds and three steals. This marks the fifth game of the season that Jordan has recorded three or more steals, and it is her ninth game making two or more three-pointers.

Myah Taylor stuffed the stat sheet Thursday, scoring eight points with five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one three-pointer. Aislynn Hayes was great off the bench again with three triples for the Bulldogs for nine points on the night. Aislynn has made three or more 3-pointers for State in three consecutive games now, and it is her sixth time doing so on the year.

Charlotte Kohl earned her third start of the season and chipped in across multiple categories, finishing with two points, three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal. Raven Farley also blocked a pair of shots, pulled down two boards and scored two points of her own.

The Bulldogs shot exceptionally well once again, finishing at 51% from the field and 54% from three. This hot shooting would see MSU lead for nearly 30 minutes in this game, including all 10 minutes of the fourth quarter. Over their last three games, State is shooting 30-53 (57%) on three-pointers.

Mississippi State will be home for two games next week. On Thursday, Feb. 10, the Bulldogs will host Florida at 5:30 p.m. before hosting Ole Miss on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 3 p.m.