Mississippi State Women’s Soccer Star Selected in 2nd Round of 2018 NWSL Draft

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI/MSU Athletics) – For just the second time in program history, a member of the Mississippi State soccer program was chosen in the National Women’s Soccer League Draft.

Mallory Eubanks became MSU’s highest selection in the history of the NWSL Draft on Thursday, as she was selected by the Washington Spirit 16th overall (second round, sixth pick).

“Mal has dedicated and sacrificed so much to earn this extraordinary opportunity,” head coach Tom Anagnost said. “She has been a consummate professional since day one. She has set the standard for our program and is a role model for every current and future student-athlete at Mississippi State. Our Bulldog family is incredibly proud of her.”

With the ability to play nearly anywhere on the pitch, the two-time second-team All-Southeastern Conference performer showcased her utility by seeing time as a forward, midfielder and as a defender throughout her MSU career and excelled in all three spots.

Eubanks capped off her illustrious collegiate career by being tabbed second team All-Southeast Region by United Soccer Coaches as a midfielder. The selfless senior led the Bulldogs in assists (6) while moving into second place in the school record books in that category with 17 career assists. She also ranks second for game-winning assists in a career (7).

Eubanks is no stranger to NWSL competition, having competed against some of the NWSL’s best in the 2017 Portland Thorns Invitational last spring as a member of the U-23 United States Women’s National Team.

In addition to her play on the field, Eubanks excelled in the classroom and was named the program’s first SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2017.

Eubanks joins former Bulldog standout Elisabeth Sullivan as draftees, as Sullivan was selected in the fourth round (31st overall) of the 2014 NWSL Draft by the Portland Thorns.

“I am just super excited for this opportunity,” Eubanks said. “I am excited to see what the future holds. I’d like to thank my family and all of my coaches for all their support. I couldn’t have done it without them.”