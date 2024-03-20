Mississippi State’s DJ Jeffries and Cam Matthews are grateful their ride together will end on the biggest stage

Charlotte, NC. (WCBI)- DJ Jeffries and Cam Matthews’ journey didn’t start at Mississippi State. It goes all the way back to their high school days when they were teammates at Olive Branch in 2016. The inseparable pair’s ride is nearing its end as the Bulldogs gear up for their NCAA Tournament matchup in Charlotte against Michigan State. But to understand their bond, you need to go back to the beginning.

For Cam and DJ, success was easy at Olive Branch. The two led the Conquistadors to a state title in 2018.

“We all just bought in. We did everything that it took to win a state championship. We were beating everybody by 20 but it was a special moment for us,” Jeffries said.

That experience helped their friendship grow. After Jeffries spent a few seasons at Memphis, the two reunited in Starkville prior to the 2021-22 campaign.

Their high school coach Eric Rombaugh is happy that they have stayed so close over the years.

“For them to be together, on and off, for the last six or seven years, that doesn’t happen very often,” Rombaugh said. “The chemistry they have together and seeing them do it the right way, the way we did it here, just makes me super proud.”

The duo has been successful at the college level as well. Mississippi State has made back-to-back NCAA Tournaments. But after this year, Jeffries is out of eligibility and their time together will come to an end. They’re excited it’ll end on the biggest stage.

“It means the world. Like you said, me and Cam have been close since high school,” Jeffries said. “We’ve been through highs and lows together. I’m glad we can experience these last two years in the tournament together and this year, being my last year in the tournament with him. It’s a bittersweet moment being able to go through wars with him. That’s my guy.”

“I am glad to share a moment like this with my brother,” Matthews said. “It’s been a long ride and journey. From my freshman year with him taking me under his wing and teaching me things.”

The Bulldogs and Spartans tip off Thursday at 11:15 a.m. on WCBI.