Mississippi State’s Jessika Carter Arrested on Simple Assault Charges

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Per the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi State women’s basketball forward/center Jessika Carter was arrested on simple assault charges.

“We have been made aware of the situation. We take this matter very seriously and are in the process of gathering details and additional information from the proper authorities. At this time we will have no further comment,” Mississippi State women’s basketball head coach Nikki McCray-Penson said in a statement.

In 2020, Carter averaged 14 points and 8 rebounds per game. Carter was also named second team All-SEC.