Mississippi State’s Jessika Carter declares for WNBA Draft

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State women’s basketball center Jessika Carter announced she’s declaring for the 2024 WNBA Draft on social media Wednesday. The 6-foot-5 center is out of eligibility after playing five seasons at MSU.

Carter averaged a double-double this past season — 15 points and 10 rebounds a game.

“I have been so blessed to have been surrounded by so many special people that have shaped me into the player and woman I am today,” Carter said in a statement.

The WNBA Draft will take place April 15.