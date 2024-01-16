Mississippi State’s Jessika Carter named SEC Co-Player of the Week

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi State center Jessika Carter was named SEC Co-Player of the Week. It’s the second time this season and fourth time of her career that she has earned this award.

Carter averaged 22.5 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks per contest last week and was instrumental in the Bulldogs going 2-0 in the span. Sam Purcell’s crew topped Arkansas on the road and Ole Miss in Starkville on Sunday.

The senior scored 22 points and grabbed 19 rebounds in the Dawgs’ first conference victory Thursday in Fayetteville.

The Bulldogs return to action Thursday when Tennessee comes to Starkville. Tipoff is at 6 on the SEC Network.