Mississippi State’s Jordan Mosley says the culture is much better this season compared to 2023

Starkville, Miss. (WCBI)- Preseason camp practices are even more crucial for first-year head coaches, and Mississippi State’s Jeff Lebby has been taking advantage of them.

The players have responded to him well so far. The Zach Arnett Era in 2023 was a dark one for some MSU Bulldogs. Wide receiver Jordan Mosley says the culture has basically totally changed around the team facilities, and that things are looking up.

