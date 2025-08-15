Mississippi State’s TRiO Student Support Services awarded grant renewal from U.S. Department of Education

First Generation Scholars Celebration: “National First-Gen Week Kickoff” event on the Drill Field. Free T-shirts and other gifts will be given to students who identify as first-generation in celebration of National First-Gen Day. (photo by Megan Bean / © Mississippi State University)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (Press Release)—According to an MSU Press Release, Mississippi State University’s TRiO Student Support Services program has gained new funding from the U.S. Department of Education, reaffirming its vital role in supporting first-generation college students and those from low-income backgrounds or with documented disabilities.

Housed in the Holmes Center for Student Success within the Division of Access, Opportunity and Success, TRiO plays a transformative role in student success at MSU. The program provides critical academic, professional, and personal development resources to ensure students not only persist but thrive in their journeys toward college degree completion.

“We are incredibly honored that we are continuing to deepen our commitment to supporting students in achieving their educational goals. TRiO is more than just a program—it’s a support system that helps students visualize and achieve a future beyond the classroom. In short, TRiO works,” said Timothy Hopkins, HCSS executive director.

Throughout the academic year, TRiO offers personalized advising, skill-building workshops, and career readiness programming while also connecting students to other key resources and services across campus. One of its signature offerings includes experiential learning, or hands-on opportunities through graduate school tours and visits to industry partners, helping students prepare for life after graduation.

Hopkins said this summer alone, TRiO students from MSU traveled to Washington, D.C., and Miami, Florida, participating in enriching cultural experiences designed to broaden their worldviews. Additionally, students secured internships with a range of organizations across the country, putting their classroom knowledge into real-world practice.

“Viewing historical landmarks and making connections to the policymakers pushed me to grow even more personally and professionally. My collective experiences this summer helped me to clarify my focus on wanting to improve access, awareness, and outcomes in communities as I pursue a career in veterinary medicine,” said Merriell Russell, a junior biological sciences major from Jackson who took both cultural trips after interning for Magnolia Girls State and Community Health Center Association of Mississippi.

Mississippi State’s TRiO program consistently outperforms state and national benchmarks in graduation, retention, and persistence rates—underscoring the initiative’s deep impact on student achievement in higher education. Recent data shows TRiO at MSU boasted an 86% persistence rate, compared to a national average of 72% and a statewide average of 84%. A total of 93% of TRiO students at Mississippi State attained good academic standing, compared to 70% nationally and 90% statewide. It also boasts an 85% bachelor’s degree completion rate, compared to the national average of 60% and a statewide rate of 34%.

To learn more about TRiO Student Support Services at MSU, visit www.firstgen.msstate.edu/trio.

Mississippi State University is taking care of what matters. Learn more at www.msstate.edu.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.