Mississippi Supreme Court refuses to remove Brett Favre from civil lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Supreme Court refused to remove Brett Favre from a civil lawsuit seeking to recover misspent welfare money.

Favre is one of more than three dozen people being sued by the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

The former NFL Hall of Fame quarterback believed the agency was making meritless legal arguments.

Prosecutors said Millions of federal welfare dollars for low-income Mississippians were squandered on projects supported by wealthy or well-connected people from 2016 to 2019.

Favre has not been charged criminally.

Attorneys for the state claim Favre has not repaid $1.7 million for his drug company, Prevacus, or $5 million he orchestrated for a volleyball facility at Southern Miss.

