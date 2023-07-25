Mississippi Tax-Free Weekend is coming up Friday, Saturday

Mississippi’s annual sales tax holiday is this weekend.

It starts on Friday and ends on Saturday night.

This means there is no sale tax on clothing, shoes, or school supplies that you buy as long as the price of an item is less than $100.

The national retail federation said back-to-school and back-to-college shoppers are expected to spend a record-breaking $41.5 billion this year.

This increase in expected spending is primarily driven by more demand for electronics.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter