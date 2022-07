Mississippi Tax Free Weekend will include school supplies

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – You can do your back-to-school shopping this weekend – and save some money.

Mississippi’s sales tax holiday begins Friday. Items that will be exempt from the 7% sales tax include clothing, shoes, and school supplies under $100 per item.

Items like jewelry, handbags, and electronics are not a part of the tax-free deal.

The state’s sales tax holiday is all day Friday and Saturday.