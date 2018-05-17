Mississippi universities want more courses for new students

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi’s eight public universities plan to raise their admission requirements.

The College Board on Thursday acted preliminarily to increase the number of academic credits high school students would need for full admission.

The move mirrors changes for high school diplomas already approved by Mississippi’s state Board of Education.

The changes would take effect for students entering in fall 2022. Those students will enter high school this fall and will be the first subject to new high school diploma requirements.

Students will have to take four years of math, up from three now. Social studies requirements will rise from three years to three-and-a-half years. Students will have to a year of computer science or technology, up from the current half year.

Trustees must vote later on final approval for the change.

