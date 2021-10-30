Mississippi University for Women back to hosting off open house events

MUW hosted an open house event for future students for the first time since the pandemic began

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi University for Women invited future students back on campus for the first open house since the pandemic began. The university welcomed the prospective students and provided information regarding several facets of the university such as campus recreation, student life, housing, and financial aid. Students received a warm welcome and introduction to the campus’ faculty. Friday afternoon’s event was concluded by a campus tour.